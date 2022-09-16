 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gilbertville Don Bosco mollywopps Colo-Nesco 63-16

  • 0

Gilbertville Don Bosco swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Colo-Nesco 63-16 during this Iowa football game.

Gilbertville Don Bosco opened with a 14-0 advantage over Colo-Nesco through the first quarter.

The Dons' offense struck in front for a 42-0 lead over the Royals at halftime.

Colo-Nesco bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 49-8.

The Dons held on with a 14-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 2, Colo-Nesco faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Gilbertville Don Bosco took on Jackson Junction Turkey Valley on September 2 at Jackson Junction Turkey Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News