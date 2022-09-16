Gilbertville Don Bosco mollywopps Colo-Nesco 63-16

Gilbertville Don Bosco swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Colo-Nesco 63-16 during this Iowa football game.

Gilbertville Don Bosco opened with a 14-0 advantage over Colo-Nesco through the first quarter.

The Dons' offense struck in front for a 42-0 lead over the Royals at halftime.

Colo-Nesco bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 49-8.

The Dons held on with a 14-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

