Gilbertville Don Bosco manhandles Dunkerton 57-12

It was a tough night for Dunkerton which was overmatched by Gilbertville Don Bosco in this 57-12 verdict.

Gilbertville Don Bosco drew first blood by forging a 28-6 margin over Dunkerton after the first quarter.

The Dons' offense steamrolled in front for a 49-12 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Gilbertville Don Bosco stormed to a 57-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

