Gilbertville Don Bosco manhandles Dunkerton 57-12

It was a tough night for Dunkerton which was overmatched by Gilbertville Don Bosco in this 57-12 verdict.
Gilbertville Don Bosco drew first blood by forging a 28-6 margin over Dunkerton after the first quarter.
The Dons' offense steamrolled in front for a 49-12 lead over the Raiders at halftime.
Gilbertville Don Bosco stormed to a 57-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Last season, Gilbertville Don Bosco and Dunkerton faced off on September 24, 2021 at Dunkerton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
