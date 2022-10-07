Gilbertville Don Bosco holds off Gladbrook-Reinbeck 35-32

Gilbertville Don Bosco showed its poise to outlast a game Gladbrook-Reinbeck squad for a 35-32 victory on October 7 in Iowa football action.
The first quarter gave Gilbertville Don Bosco a 14-8 lead over Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
The Rebels came from behind to grab the advantage 26-21 at intermission over the Dons.
Gilbertville Don Bosco broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 35-26 lead over Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
The Rebels enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
Last season, Gilbertville Don Bosco and Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off on October 8, 2021 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. For more, click here.
