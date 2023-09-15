Gilbertville Don Bosco left no doubt on Friday, controlling Lansing Kee High from start to finish for a 68-34 victory for an Iowa high school football victory at Gilbertville Don Bosco High on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Central Elkader.

