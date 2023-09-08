Gilbert knocked off Mason City 27-15 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The Tigers registered a 14-8 advantage at intermission over the RiverHawks.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

Recently on Aug. 25, Mason City squared off with Marshalltown in a football game.

