Garwin GMG earns solid win over Collins-Maxwell 42-28

Playing with a winning hand, Garwin GMG trumped Collins-Maxwell 42-28 at Collins-Maxwell High on September 3 in Iowa football action.

It was a nail-biter in the final quarter when Garwin GMG and Collins-Maxwell both had the scoreboard blinking in a 42-28 knot.

Garwin GMG jumped over Collins-Maxwell 36-22 heading to the fourth quarter.

Garwin GMG fought to a 36-8 halftime margin at Collins-Maxwell's expense.

The Wolverines opened with a 22-0 advantage over the Spartans through the first quarter.

