 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura rains down on Forest City 25-14

No quarter was granted as Garner-Hayfield-Ventura blunted Forest City's plans 25-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

Recently on October 1 , Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared up on Cresco Crestwood in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura drew first blood by forging a 12-6 margin over Forest City after the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 12-12 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with an 18-14 lead over Forest City.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News