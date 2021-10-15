Garner-Hayfield-Ventura rains down on Forest City 25-14

No quarter was granted as Garner-Hayfield-Ventura blunted Forest City's plans 25-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura drew first blood by forging a 12-6 margin over Forest City after the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 12-12 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with an 18-14 lead over Forest City.

