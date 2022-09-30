Garner-Hayfield-Ventura can't recover from Cresco Crestwood's early bolt 44-7

Cresco Crestwood took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Garner-Hayfield-Ventura early with a 44-7 verdict on September 30 in Iowa football.
The last time Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Cresco Crestwood played in a 40-20 game on October 1, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 16, Cresco Crestwood faced off against Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on New Hampton on September 16 at New Hampton High School. Click here for a recap
