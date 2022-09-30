 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura can't recover from Cresco Crestwood's early bolt 44-7

  • 0

Cresco Crestwood took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Garner-Hayfield-Ventura early with a 44-7 verdict on September 30 in Iowa football.

The last time Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Cresco Crestwood played in a 40-20 game on October 1, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on September 16, Cresco Crestwood faced off against Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on New Hampton on September 16 at New Hampton High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News