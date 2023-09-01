Fort Dodge scored early and often in a 42-21 win over Mason City during this Iowa football game.

The first quarter gave Fort Dodge a 21-7 lead over Mason City.

The Dodgers' offense moved in front for a 28-14 lead over the RiverHawks at the intermission.

Fort Dodge and Mason City each scored in the third quarter.

The Dodgers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

