Fort Dodge triumphs in strong showing over Waterloo East 36-6
Fort Dodge triumphs in strong showing over Waterloo East 36-6

Fort Dodge's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Waterloo East during a 36-6 blowout for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10. .

The Dodgers' force showed as they carried a 28-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Fort Dodge's offense thundered to a 20-0 lead over Waterloo East at the intermission.

Fort Dodge jumped in front of Waterloo East 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Fort Dodge squared up on Mason City in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

