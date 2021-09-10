Fort Dodge triumphs in strong showing over Waterloo East 36-6

Fort Dodge's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Waterloo East during a 36-6 blowout for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10. .

The Dodgers' force showed as they carried a 28-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Fort Dodge's offense thundered to a 20-0 lead over Waterloo East at the intermission.

Fort Dodge jumped in front of Waterloo East 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

