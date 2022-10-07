Fort Dodge St. Edmond delivers smashing punch to stump Northwood-Kensett 54-26

Fort Dodge St. Edmond's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Northwood-Kensett 54-26 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

Fort Dodge St. Edmond darted in front of Northwood-Kensett 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Fort Dodge St. Edmond charged to a 40-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 54-26.

