 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fort Dodge shuffles past Mason City 28-13
0 comments

Fort Dodge shuffles past Mason City 28-13

{{featured_button_text}}

Fort Dodge grabbed a 28-13 victory at the expense of Mason City at Fort Dodge High on August 27 in Iowa football action.

The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Mason City got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 13-7 margin over Fort Dodge at intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News