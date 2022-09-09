Fort Dodge gives Waterloo East the business 50-6

Fort Dodge dominated from start to finish in an imposing 50-6 win over Waterloo East in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.

The Dodgers fought to a 30-6 intermission margin at the Trojans' expense.

Fort Dodge jumped to a 50-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.

