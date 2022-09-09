 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fort Dodge gives Waterloo East the business 50-6

Fort Dodge dominated from start to finish in an imposing 50-6 win over Waterloo East in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.

The Dodgers fought to a 30-6 intermission margin at the Trojans' expense.

Fort Dodge jumped to a 50-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Fort Dodge and Waterloo East squared off with September 10, 2021 at Fort Dodge High School last season. For more, click here.

