 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forest City sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Milford Okoboji 42-6

  • 0

Forest City rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 42-6 win over Milford Okoboji at Forest City High on October 20 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Forest City a 14-0 lead over Milford Okoboji.

The Indians' offense struck in front for a 21-0 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.

Forest City stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-6 points differential.

The last time Milford Okoboji and Forest City played in a 23-0 game on October 22, 2021. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

Recently on October 7, Forest City squared off with New Hampton in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about the NFL and concussions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News