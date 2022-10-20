Forest City sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Milford Okoboji 42-6

Forest City rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 42-6 win over Milford Okoboji at Forest City High on October 20 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Forest City a 14-0 lead over Milford Okoboji.

The Indians' offense struck in front for a 21-0 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.

Forest City stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-6 points differential.

