Forest City sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Milford Okoboji 42-6

Forest City rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 42-6 win over Milford Okoboji at Forest City High on October 20 in Iowa football action.
The first quarter gave Forest City a 14-0 lead over Milford Okoboji.
The Indians' offense struck in front for a 21-0 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.
Forest City stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Indians' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-6 points differential.
The last time Milford Okoboji and Forest City played in a 23-0 game on October 22, 2021. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
Recently on October 7, Forest City squared off with New Hampton in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.