Forest City rains all over Lake Mills 43-6

Forest City's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Lake Mills during a 43-6 blowout in an Iowa high school football matchup. .

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Forest City struck over Lake Mills 43-6 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Indians' offense roared to a 22-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

The Indians drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter.

