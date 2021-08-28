Forest City rains all over Lake Mills 43-6

Forest City's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Lake Mills during a 43-6 blowout in an Iowa high school football matchup. .
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Forest City struck over Lake Mills 43-6 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Indians' offense roared to a 22-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
The Indians drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter.
