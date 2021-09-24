Flexing muscle: Waverly-Sr rolls over Waterloo East 43-15

Waverly-Sr's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Waterloo East during a 43-15 blowout in Iowa high school football action on September 24. .
Waverly-Sr jumped on top in front of Waterloo East 36-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Go-Hawks opened a giant 43-0 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.
The third quarter gave Waverly-Sr a 43-7 lead over Waterloo East.
In recent action on September 10, Waterloo East faced off against Fort Dodge and Waverly-Sr took on Webster City on September 10 at Webster City High School. For a full recap, click here.
