Flexing muscle: Waverly-Sr rolls over Waterloo East 43-15
Flexing muscle: Waverly-Sr rolls over Waterloo East 43-15

Waverly-Sr's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Waterloo East during a 43-15 blowout in Iowa high school football action on September 24. .

Waverly-Sr jumped on top in front of Waterloo East 36-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Go-Hawks opened a giant 43-0 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

The third quarter gave Waverly-Sr a 43-7 lead over Waterloo East.

In recent action on September 10, Waterloo East faced off against Fort Dodge and Waverly-Sr took on Webster City on September 10 at Webster City High School. For a full recap, click here.

