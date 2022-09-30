Flexing muscle: Waterloo Columbus tightens grip on Dyersville Beckman 41-13

Impressive was a ready adjective for Waterloo Columbus' 41-13 throttling of Dyersville Beckman in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Sailors fought to a 20-13 halftime margin at the Trailblazers' expense.

Waterloo Columbus jumped to a 27-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Sailors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

