Flexing muscle: Waterloo Columbus tightens grip on Dyersville Beckman 41-13

Impressive was a ready adjective for Waterloo Columbus' 41-13 throttling of Dyersville Beckman in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Sailors fought to a 20-13 halftime margin at the Trailblazers' expense.

Waterloo Columbus jumped to a 27-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Sailors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

The last time Dyersville Beckman and Waterloo Columbus played in a 35-34 game on October 1, 2021. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

