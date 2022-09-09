Flexing muscle: Iowa City tightens grip on Ames 55-19

Ames had no answers as Iowa City compiled a 55-19 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Iowa City drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over Ames after the first quarter.

The Little Hawks' offense breathed fire in front for a 41-19 lead over the Little Cyclones at halftime.

Iowa City thundered to a 55-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

