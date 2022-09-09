 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flexing muscle: Iowa City tightens grip on Ames 55-19

  • 0

Ames had no answers as Iowa City compiled a 55-19 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Iowa City drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over Ames after the first quarter.

The Little Hawks' offense breathed fire in front for a 41-19 lead over the Little Cyclones at halftime.

Iowa City thundered to a 55-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Iowa City and Ames played in a 43-5 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News