Flexing muscle: Grundy Center rolls over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 35-8

Grundy Center didn't tinker around with Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar. A 35-8 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.
The first quarter gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead over the Saints.
The Spartans' offense jumped to a 15-0 lead over the Saints at the intermission.
Grundy Center's command showed as it carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 8, Grundy Center faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Britt West Hancock on October 8 at Saint Ansgar High School. Click here for a recap
