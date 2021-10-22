Flexing muscle: Grundy Center rolls over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 35-8

Grundy Center didn't tinker around with Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar. A 35-8 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

The first quarter gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead over the Saints.

The Spartans' offense jumped to a 15-0 lead over the Saints at the intermission.

Grundy Center's command showed as it carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

