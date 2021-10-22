 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flexing muscle: Grundy Center rolls over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 35-8

Grundy Center didn't tinker around with Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar. A 35-8 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

The first quarter gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead over the Saints.

The Spartans' offense jumped to a 15-0 lead over the Saints at the intermission.

Grundy Center's command showed as it carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 8, Grundy Center faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Britt West Hancock on October 8 at Saint Ansgar High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News