 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flexing muscle: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows tightens grip on Forest City 28-6

  • 0

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 28-6 win over Forest City at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High on September 9 in Iowa football action.

Last season, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Forest City squared off with September 10, 2021 at Forest City High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News