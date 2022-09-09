Flexing muscle: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows tightens grip on Forest City 28-6

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 28-6 win over Forest City at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High on September 9 in Iowa football action.

