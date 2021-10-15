Finding a way: Manchester West Delaware eventually eclipses Independence 25-14

Manchester West Delaware overcame a first quarter deficit in a 25-14 win over Independence in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.
The Mustangs authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Hawks 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Mustangs moved ahead of the Hawks 21-10 to start the fourth quarter.
