Finding a way: Manchester West Delaware eventually eclipses Independence 25-14

Manchester West Delaware overcame a first quarter deficit in a 25-14 win over Independence in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

The Mustangs authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Hawks 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Mustangs moved ahead of the Hawks 21-10 to start the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 1 , Independence squared up on Hampton-Dumont-CAL in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

