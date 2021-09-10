Finding a way: Epworth Western Dubuque eventually eclipses North Liberty Liberty 21-10

Epworth Western Dubuque trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 21-10 win over North Liberty in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 14-10 at first quarter.

Epworth Western Dubuque registered a 14-10 advantage at intermission over North Liberty Liberty.

North Liberty authored a promising start, taking advantage of Epworth Western Dubuque 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

