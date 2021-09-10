 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Finding a way: Epworth Western Dubuque eventually eclipses North Liberty Liberty 21-10
0 comments

Finding a way: Epworth Western Dubuque eventually eclipses North Liberty Liberty 21-10

{{featured_button_text}}

Epworth Western Dubuque trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 21-10 win over North Liberty in an Iowa high school football matchup.

In recent action on August 27, North Liberty faced off against Iowa City and Epworth Western Dubuque took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on August 27 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 14-10 at first quarter.

Epworth Western Dubuque registered a 14-10 advantage at intermission over North Liberty Liberty.

North Liberty authored a promising start, taking advantage of Epworth Western Dubuque 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News