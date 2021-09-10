Finding a way: Epworth Western Dubuque eventually eclipses North Liberty Liberty 21-10

Epworth Western Dubuque trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 21-10 win over North Liberty in an Iowa high school football matchup.
In recent action on August 27, North Liberty faced off against Iowa City and Epworth Western Dubuque took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on August 27 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 14-10 at first quarter.
Epworth Western Dubuque registered a 14-10 advantage at intermission over North Liberty Liberty.
North Liberty authored a promising start, taking advantage of Epworth Western Dubuque 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.
