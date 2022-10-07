 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fairbank Wapsie Valley smacks Traer North Tama in shutout victory 41-0

  • 0

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's impenetrable defense prompted a 41-0 blanking of Traer North Tama in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley moved in front of Traer North Tama 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors opened a mammoth 28-0 gap over the Redhawks at the intermission.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley breathed fire to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Traer North Tama faced off on October 8, 2021 at Traer North Tama High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

In recent action on September 23, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Hudson and Traer North Tama took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on September 23 at Saint Ansgar High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News