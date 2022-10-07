Fairbank Wapsie Valley smacks Traer North Tama in shutout victory 41-0

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's impenetrable defense prompted a 41-0 blanking of Traer North Tama in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley moved in front of Traer North Tama 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors opened a mammoth 28-0 gap over the Redhawks at the intermission.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley breathed fire to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
