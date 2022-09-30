Fairbank Wapsie Valley mows down Calmar South Winn 48-24

Fairbank Wapsie Valley stomped on Calmar South Winn 48-24 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 30.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley darted in front of Calmar South Winn 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley opened a massive 21-3 gap over Calmar South Winn at halftime.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley struck to a 42-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

Calmar South Winn rallied in the final quarter, but Fairbank Wapsie Valley skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

