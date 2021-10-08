Fairbank Wapsie Valley deals goose eggs to Traer North Tama in verdict 14-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Fairbank Wapsie Valley followed in overpowering Traer North Tama 14-0 in Iowa high school football on October 8.

The first quarter gave Fairbank Wapsie Valley a 7-0 lead over Traer North Tama.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley moved in front of Traer North Tama 14-0 going into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the second and final quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.