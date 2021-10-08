 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fairbank Wapsie Valley deals goose eggs to Traer North Tama in verdict 14-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Fairbank Wapsie Valley followed in overpowering Traer North Tama 14-0 in Iowa high school football on October 8.

In recent action on September 24, Traer North Tama faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Hudson on September 24 at Hudson High School. For more, click here.

The first quarter gave Fairbank Wapsie Valley a 7-0 lead over Traer North Tama.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley moved in front of Traer North Tama 14-0 going into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the second and final quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News