Fairbank Wapsie Valley comes up short in matchup with Grundy Center 20-7

Saddled up and ready to go, Grundy Center spurred past Fairbank Wapsie Valley 20-7 in Iowa high school football on September 9.

Grundy Center opened with a 7-0 advantage over Fairbank Wapsie Valley through the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 13-0 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley battled back to make it 13-7 in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Spartans added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

