Fairbank Wapsie Valley comes up short in matchup with Grundy Center 20-7

Saddled up and ready to go, Grundy Center spurred past Fairbank Wapsie Valley 20-7 in Iowa high school football on September 9.

Grundy Center opened with a 7-0 advantage over Fairbank Wapsie Valley through the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 13-0 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley battled back to make it 13-7 in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Spartans added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Grundy Center and Fairbank Wapsie Valley squared off with September 10, 2021 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

