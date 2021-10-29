Fairbank Wapsie Valley collects skin-tight win against Troy Mills North Linn 7-6

Fairbank Wapsie Valley broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Troy Mills North Linn 7-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 29.

Troy Mills North Linn authored a promising start, taking advantage of Fairbank Wapsie Valley 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 7-6 advantage at halftime over the Lynx.

Neither squad scored in the third and final quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.