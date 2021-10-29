Fairbank Wapsie Valley collects skin-tight win against Troy Mills North Linn 7-6

Fairbank Wapsie Valley broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Troy Mills North Linn 7-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 29.
In recent action on October 15, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Conrad BCLUW on October 15 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Troy Mills North Linn authored a promising start, taking advantage of Fairbank Wapsie Valley 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Warriors registered a 7-6 advantage at halftime over the Lynx.
Neither squad scored in the third and final quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.