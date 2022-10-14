Fairbank Wapsie Valley blazes early victory trail over Conrad BCLUW 52-6

Fairbank Wapsie Valley wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 52-6 victory over Conrad BCLUW during this Iowa football game.
The first quarter gave Fairbank Wapsie Valley a 14-0 lead over Conrad BCLUW.
The Warriors fought to a 34-6 halftime margin at the Comets' expense.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley jumped to a 52-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Conrad BCLUW faced off on October 15, 2021 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 30, Conrad BCLUW faced off against Traer North Tama and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Calmar South Winn on September 30 at Calmar South Winneshiek High School. For a full recap, click here.
