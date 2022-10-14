Fairbank Wapsie Valley blazes early victory trail over Conrad BCLUW 52-6

Fairbank Wapsie Valley wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 52-6 victory over Conrad BCLUW during this Iowa football game.

The first quarter gave Fairbank Wapsie Valley a 14-0 lead over Conrad BCLUW.

The Warriors fought to a 34-6 halftime margin at the Comets' expense.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley jumped to a 52-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

