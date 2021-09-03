Fairbank Wapsie Valley baffles Nashua-Plainfield 12-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Fairbank Wapsie Valley squeeze Nashua-Plainfield 12-0 in a shutout effort in Iowa high school football on September 3.
Neither squad scored in the first and final quarters.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley jumped in front of Nashua-Plainfield 12-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
The Warriors registered a 6-0 advantage at halftime over the Huskies.
