Fairbank Wapsie Valley sent Jesup home scoreless in a 12-0 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Defense ruled the first, second and third quarters as Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Jesup were both scoreless.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-0 edge.

