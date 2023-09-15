Fairbank Wapsie Valley's defense throttled Greene North Butler, resulting in a 19-0 shutout in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley opened with a 7-0 advantage over Greene North Butler through the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 13-0 advantage at intermission over the Bearcats.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley thundered to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

