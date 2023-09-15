Fairbank Wapsie Valley's defense throttled Greene North Butler, resulting in a 19-0 shutout in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley opened with a 7-0 advantage over Greene North Butler through the first quarter.
The Warriors registered a 13-0 advantage at intermission over the Bearcats.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley thundered to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Greene North Butler faced off against Calmar South Winn and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Denver on Sept. 1 at Denver High School.
