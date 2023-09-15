Epworth Western Dubuque topped Eldridge North Scott 31-24 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football on Sept. 15.

The Bobcats registered a 10-7 advantage at halftime over the Lancers.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Bobcats held on with a 21-17 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Eldridge North Scott and Epworth Western Dubuque played in a 38-15 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

