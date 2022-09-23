Epworth Western Dubuque controls the action and Marion 42-7

Epworth Western Dubuque handled Marion 42-7 in an impressive showing during this Iowa football game.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Bobcats opened a tight 14-0 gap over the Wolves at halftime.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-7.

The Bobcats' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 21-0 points differential.

