Epworth Western Dubuque clips North Liberty Liberty in tight tilt 36-30

Epworth Western Dubuque poked just enough holes in North Liberty Liberty's defense to garner a taut, 36-30 victory during this Iowa football game.

North Liberty started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

North Liberty moved ahead by earning a 16-14 advantage over Epworth Western Dubuque at the end of the third quarter.

The Bobcats pulled off a stirring 22-14 final quarter to trip the Lightning.

Last season, Epworth Western Dubuque and North Liberty faced off on September 10, 2021 at North Liberty High School. Click here for a recap

