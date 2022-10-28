Eldridge North Scott unloads on Epworth Western Dubuque 38-15

Eldridge North Scott lit up the scoreboard on October 28 to propel past Epworth Western Dubuque for a 38-15 victory in Iowa high school football on October 28

Eldridge North Scott opened with a 7-0 advantage over Epworth Western Dubuque through the first quarter.

The Lancers registered a 17-7 advantage at intermission over the Bobcats.

Eldridge North Scott pulled to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-7 in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.