 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eldridge North Scott unloads on Epworth Western Dubuque 38-15

  • 0

Eldridge North Scott lit up the scoreboard on October 28 to propel past Epworth Western Dubuque for a 38-15 victory in Iowa high school football on October 28

Eldridge North Scott opened with a 7-0 advantage over Epworth Western Dubuque through the first quarter.

The Lancers registered a 17-7 advantage at intermission over the Bobcats.

Eldridge North Scott pulled to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-7 in the final quarter.

The last time Eldridge North Scott and Epworth Western Dubuque played in a 33-13 game on September 3, 2021. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

In recent action on October 14, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Fort Madison and Epworth Western Dubuque took on Waverly-Sr on October 14 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News