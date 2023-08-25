Eldridge North Scott earned a convincing 34-7 win over Central DeWitt on Aug. 25 in Iowa football.

Eldridge North Scott jumped in front of Central DeWitt 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Lancers held on with a 20-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

