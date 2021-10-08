 Skip to main content
Eldridge North Scott takes victory lap over Clinton 41-7

Eldridge North Scott controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 41-7 victory over Clinton in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 8.

Eldridge North Scott opened with a 7-0 advantage over Clinton through the first quarter.

Eldridge North Scott opened a modest 10-0 gap over Clinton at the intermission.

The Lancers stomped on over the River Kings when the fourth quarter began 24-0.

