Eldridge North Scott takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 49-10

It was Eldridge North Scott who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 49-10 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 21-0 lead over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant.
The Lancers opened a mammoth 49-3 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Panthers rallied in the final quarter, but the Lancers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Mt Pleasant Mount Pleasant faced off on October 22, 2021 at Mt Pleasant Mount Pleasant. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
