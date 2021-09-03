Eldridge North Scott severs Epworth Western Dubuque's hopes 33-13

Eldridge North Scott collected a 33-13 victory over Epworth Western Dubuque in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.
The Lancers pulled ahead over the Bobcats 33-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
Eldridge North Scott registered a 26-0 advantage at intermission over Epworth Western Dubuque.
Eldridge North Scott opened with a 7-0 advantage over Epworth Western Dubuque through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.