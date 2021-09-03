 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eldridge North Scott severs Epworth Western Dubuque's hopes 33-13
0 comments

Eldridge North Scott severs Epworth Western Dubuque's hopes 33-13

{{featured_button_text}}

Eldridge North Scott collected a 33-13 victory over Epworth Western Dubuque in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.

The Lancers pulled ahead over the Bobcats 33-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

Eldridge North Scott registered a 26-0 advantage at intermission over Epworth Western Dubuque.

Eldridge North Scott opened with a 7-0 advantage over Epworth Western Dubuque through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News