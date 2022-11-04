Eldridge North Scott rallies to rock Waverly-Sr 20-10

Eldridge North Scott was knocked to the canvas in the first quarter, but landed the knockout blow in a 20-10 win over Waverly-Sr in Iowa high school football on November 4.

The start wasn't the problem for Waverly-Sr, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Eldridge North Scott through the end of the first quarter.

The Go-Hawks took a 10-7 lead over the Lancers heading to the intermission locker room.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Go-Hawks' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing fourth quarter, when they were outscored 13-0 by the Lancers.

