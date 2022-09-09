Eldridge North Scott passes stress test against Davenport Assumption 31-14

Eldridge North Scott pushed past Davenport Assumption for a 31-14 win at Davenport Assumption High on September 9 in Iowa football action.

Eldridge North Scott darted in front of Davenport Assumption 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers opened a meager 14-7 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Eldridge North Scott darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Lancers added to their advantage with a 10-7 margin in the closing period.

