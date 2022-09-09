Eldridge North Scott passes stress test against Davenport Assumption 31-14

Eldridge North Scott pushed past Davenport Assumption for a 31-14 win at Davenport Assumption High on September 9 in Iowa football action.
Eldridge North Scott darted in front of Davenport Assumption 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Lancers opened a meager 14-7 gap over the Knights at halftime.
Eldridge North Scott darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Lancers added to their advantage with a 10-7 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption squared off with September 10, 2021 at Eldridge North Scott High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
