Eldridge North Scott mollywopps Burlington 46-7

Eldridge North Scott earned a convincing 46-7 win over Burlington at Eldridge North Scott High on September 30 in Iowa football action.

Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over Burlington after the first quarter.

The Lancers opened an immense 18-0 gap over the Grayhounds at the intermission.

Eldridge North Scott stormed to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Grayhounds outpointed the Lancers 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

