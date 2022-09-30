Eldridge North Scott mollywopps Burlington 46-7

Eldridge North Scott earned a convincing 46-7 win over Burlington at Eldridge North Scott High on September 30 in Iowa football action.
Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over Burlington after the first quarter.
The Lancers opened an immense 18-0 gap over the Grayhounds at the intermission.
Eldridge North Scott stormed to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Grayhounds outpointed the Lancers 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Burlington squared off with October 1, 2021 at Burlington Community High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on September 16, Eldridge North Scott squared off with Cedar Rapids Xavier in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.