Eldridge North Scott cancels check from Cedar Rapids Xavier 20-8

Eldridge North Scott handed Cedar Rapids Xavier a tough 20-8 loss in an Iowa high school football matchup.
In recent action on September 3, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Manchester West Delaware and Eldridge North Scott took on Epworth Western Dubuque on September 3 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School. For a full recap, click here.
Eldridge North Scott opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids Xavier through the first quarter.
Eldridge North Scott opened a meager 13-3 gap over Cedar Rapids Xavier at the intermission.
The Lancers jumped in front of the Saints 13-6 going into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.