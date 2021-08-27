Eldridge North Scott buries Davenport North under avalanche of points 41-7

Eldridge North Scott rolled past Davenport North for a comfortable 41-7 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27. .

Eldridge North Scott remained on top of Davenport North through a scoreless third quarter.

Eldridge North Scott's offense pulled ahead to a 34-7 lead over Davenport North at halftime.

Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.

