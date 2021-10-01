Eldridge North Scott blanks Burlington in shutout performance 42-0

Eldridge North Scott's defense throttled Burlington, resulting in a shutout win 42-0 in Iowa high school football on October 1.
Recently on September 17 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Cedar Rapids Xavier in a football game . For more, click here.
The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 14-0 lead over Burlington.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 14-0 at halftime.
The Lancers took charge to a 28-0 bulge over the Grayhounds as the fourth quarter began.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.