Eldridge North Scott blanks Burlington in shutout performance 42-0

Eldridge North Scott's defense throttled Burlington, resulting in a shutout win 42-0 in Iowa high school football on October 1.

Recently on September 17 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Cedar Rapids Xavier in a football game . For more, click here.

The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 14-0 lead over Burlington.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 14-0 at halftime.

The Lancers took charge to a 28-0 bulge over the Grayhounds as the fourth quarter began.

