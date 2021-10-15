Eldridge North Scott baffles Fort Madison 35-0

Eldridge North Scott's defense throttled Fort Madison, resulting in a shutout win 35-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Recently on October 1 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Burlington in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Eldridge North Scott moved in front of Fort Madison 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Eldridge North Scott's offense moved to a 14-0 lead over Fort Madison at the intermission.
Eldridge North Scott's determination showed as it carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
