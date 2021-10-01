 Skip to main content
Eldora South Hardin deals goose eggs to Manly Central Springs in verdict 45-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Eldora South Hardin stuffed Manly Central Springs 45-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Tigers drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

Eldora South Hardin fought to an 18-0 halftime margin at Manly Central Springs' expense.

The Tigers and the Panthers were engaged in a mammoth affair at 31-0 as the fourth quarter started.

