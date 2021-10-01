Eldora South Hardin deals goose eggs to Manly Central Springs in verdict 45-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Eldora South Hardin stuffed Manly Central Springs 45-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Tigers drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.
Eldora South Hardin fought to an 18-0 halftime margin at Manly Central Springs' expense.
The Tigers and the Panthers were engaged in a mammoth affair at 31-0 as the fourth quarter started.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.