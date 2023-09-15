Edgewood Ed-Co fought back from a slow start and rolled to 50-22 win over Wyoming Midland in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Wyoming Midland started on steady ground by forging a 16-0 lead over Edgewood Ed-Co at the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings' offense darted in front for a 22-16 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 28-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Edgewood Ed-Co and Wyoming Midland squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Wyoming Midland High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Wyoming Midland squared off with Calamus-Wheatland in a football game.

