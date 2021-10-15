Edgewood Ed-Co plants its flag on Wyoming Midland 54-20

Edgewood Ed-Co stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 54-20 win over Wyoming Midland at Edgewood Ed-Co on October 15 in Iowa football action.

Edgewood Ed-Co opened with a 16-6 advantage over Wyoming Midland through the first quarter.

Edgewood Ed-Co remained on top of Wyoming Midland through a scoreless second and third quarters.

