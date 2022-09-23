Edgewood Ed-Co outclasses Maynard West Central 50-32

Edgewood Ed-Co stretched out and finally snapped Maynard West Central to earn a 50-32 victory in Iowa high school football on September 23.
In recent action on September 9, Maynard West Central faced off against Riceville and Edgewood Ed-Co took on Central City on September 9 at Central City High School. For a full recap, click here.
